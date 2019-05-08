Home

POWERED BY

Services
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE PARRISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE REGINA PARRISH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPHINE REGINA PARRISH Obituary
PARRISH JOSEPHINE REGINA

Age 92, lifelong resident of Hazelwood, passed away peacefully, May 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving family and will surely be missed by her many friends. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Parish and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church Monday, May 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Meals on Wheels-Hazelwood in care of St. Stephen Parish.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now