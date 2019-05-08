PARRISH JOSEPHINE REGINA

Age 92, lifelong resident of Hazelwood, passed away peacefully, May 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving family and will surely be missed by her many friends. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Parish and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church Monday, May 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Meals on Wheels-Hazelwood in care of St. Stephen Parish.