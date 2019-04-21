|
SALLACH JOSEPHINE "AUDREY"
Age 91, of O'Hara Twp., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Glenn Sallach; loving mother of David Sallach, Deborah (Paul) Anderson, Bruce Sallach, Lee Sallach, Sandra Sallach and Darlene (John) Gonzales; Amazing Mimi to Danielle Books, Christopher Anderson and Lindsey Wolf; Great Mimi to Jamison, Ava and Eloise. No Visitation. The service and interment will be held privately. Burial will be held in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Twp. The family suggests donations to the . AIT by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019