SANFIORENZO-GONZALEZ JOSEPHINE "JOSSIE"
Age 66, of Shaler Twp., on April 11, 2019, Mrs. Sanfiorenzo-Gonzalez was the beloved wife of Antonio J. "Tony" Gonzalez; mother of Yoshua Andre Gonzalez (Rochelle) of Shaler Twp., Deborah Sarai Erlewein (John) of Shaler Twp.; daughter of the late Norberto Rene Sanfiorenzo and Antonia Oliver; sister of Norberto Rene Sanfiorenzo, Andre Rene Sanfiorenzo, Barbara Antonia Sanfiorenzo (Carlos Ramos), Eric Rene Sanfiorenzo, all of Puerto Rico; abuela of John Jay Erlewein, Casey James Erlewein, Elyana Faith Gonzalez. Celebrate Mr. Sanfiorenzo-Gonzalez's life with her family on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp.. where services will be held on Monday, notice of time later. Leave condolences at
permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019