SPEARS JOSEPHINE (LEFTWICH)
After almost a decade, Josephine Leftwich Spears, age 89, lost her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease and passed quietly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Josephine was the last of nine children born to Claude and Celestine Leftwich and was raised in East Washington, PA. Her talent for singing was quickly discovered, and so powerful was her operatic voice that as a teenager she was singing in venues and churches across the state, breaking established color barriers in many, culminating in a degree in music from The Pittsburgh College for Women, now known as Chatham College. She became the first African-American Mezzo-soprano for the Pittsburgh Civic Light opera and performed with many of the great Hollywood stars of the era to include Don Ameche and Shirley Jones. Josephine was blessed with a gregarious nature, a boundless energy and a laugh that could fill an auditorium. She was a brilliant poet, often writing her own cards and well wishes for her friends' and family's many celebrations. She was an incredible storyteller, and could keep an entire room transfixed with her humor, insight and uncanny ability for imitation. Her greatest gift was her humanity and her kindness that was overwhelming and unconditional. Our loss is God's gain. Josephine is survived by one son, Claude O. Spears; her sister, Ruth Leftwich; a brother, Claude Leftwich and a host of family and friends across the US. Friends will be received on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco, II, Director. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. in the Washington Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the office entrance of the cemetery at 12:00 p.m. for procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a tribute page that will accept donations towards Alzheimer's research at http://act.alz.org/goto/Josephine_Spears. Condolences may be expressed atwww.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019