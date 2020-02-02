|
|
TARZIA JOSEPHINE (SPERANZA)
Age 88, of Brookline, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A loving wife, mother and Nonna, Josephine dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Strong in her faith, Josephine loved her church and volunteered many hours there and at her children's schools. She always put her family first and sacrificed much for them to make sure their needs were met. She enjoyed music, especially Frank Sinatra, cooking Italian food, the New York Times crossword puzzle and her Brookline neighbors. Josephine is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald, her children, Ed (Andrea), Rosemary Mastrangelo (Jeff) and Donelle Mayausky (Jeff), grandchildren, Anthony, Gina and Maria, and Snoopy and Cira, who always knew she had a treat in her purse for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Natale and Mary Speranza, and brothers, Marcellus and Domenic. Family and friends are welcome at Beinhauer, 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, Monday, February 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish), 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josephine's name to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606 or at www.shrineofstjude.org and click, Give, Arrange a memorial. Please view or add tributes at:
www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020