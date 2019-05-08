Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
Age 97, of N. Fayette Twp., Coraopolis, PA, passed on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. A daughter of the late Cora (Engle) and Addison Walls, born April 18, 1922, also in N. Fayette Twp.; beloved mother of Joseph A. Pressley of Tucson, AZ and the late Dr. George M. Pressley formerly of East Lansing, MI; mother-in-law of Donna Forrest-Pressley; grandmother of Timothy Pressley; and sister of the late Thelma Walls, Pearl Borden, and Samuel Walls. Josephine was honorably discharged from the US Navy where she served as a Registered Nurse during the Korean War. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019, between the hours of 4-8 p.m. at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by interment Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
