Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
JOSETTE KIGHT
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
JOSETTE KIGHT

JOSETTE KIGHT Obituary
KIGHT JOSETTE

Age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in the Northside of Pittsburgh on November 5, 2019. Josette was born on November 6, 1938, in Thomas, WV to the late Dominic and Carmella (Giannantonia) Gatto. Josette will always be remembered as a loving wife to her husband of 53 years, the late Rodney Kight, Sr., a loving and devoted mother to her sons Rodney, Jr. and Andrew and her daughter the late Monica. Josette loved traveling with her husband and the recent fire at Notre Dame in Paris greatly impacted her as it was her favorite place on earth. Josette in later life was devoted to her own Parish St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Strip District, where she was very active with her fellow parishioners. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
