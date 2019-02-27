KIRBY JOSHUA A.

Age 28, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved son of Larry and Nancy Kirby; loving brother of Michael (Torie) Kirby and Zachary (Jamie) Kirby; cherished uncle of Kadence, Kaleb, Caylee, Jordyn, Kendyl, Cole and Kaison; grandson of Vicki and the late Mike Goebel, Frances Daily, the late Albert and Marjorie Kirby; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Josh was very proud of his country, the military and his Irish heritage. He was a very caring and unselfish person who touched many lives. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua's name to for DMD research, 400 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.