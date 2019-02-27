Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOSHUA KIRBY
JOSHUA A. KIRBY

JOSHUA A. KIRBY Obituary
KIRBY JOSHUA A.

Age 28, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved son of Larry and Nancy Kirby; loving brother of Michael (Torie) Kirby and Zachary (Jamie) Kirby; cherished uncle of Kadence, Kaleb, Caylee, Jordyn, Kendyl, Cole and Kaison; grandson of Vicki and the late Mike Goebel, Frances Daily, the late Albert and Marjorie Kirby; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Josh was very proud of his country, the military and his Irish heritage. He was a very caring and unselfish person who touched many lives. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua's name to for DMD research, 400 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
