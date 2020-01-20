|
LONG JOSHUA BRANDON
It is with tremendous sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son, Joshua. Joshua Brandon Long, born May 14, 1997, in Belleville, IL was sent to Our Loving Father's arms on January 12, 2020. Joshua is survived by parents, Schana R. Taylor of West Mifflin, PA and Ralph E. Long, Jr. of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Justin L. Starks of West Mifflin; grandparents, Ralph and Shara Long of Chattanooga, TN; grandfather, William Fleming of West Mifflin; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah L. Hindman of Homestead, PA. Joshua loved sports and was an outstanding athlete by the age of five; playing soccer, football, baseball, and his number one love: basketball. He played for the West Mifflin Area High School Titans and multiple AAU teams over the years and was known for his exceptional 3 point shooting skills. Joshua had a large personality, an electric smile, and quirkiness about him that drew people in. He made an impact on so many and he will be forever remembered, loved, and missed.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020