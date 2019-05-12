Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSHUA ROBISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSHUA D. ROBISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSHUA D. ROBISON Obituary
ROBISON JOSHUA D.

Age 26, unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019, formerly of Bon Air. Loving son of David and Tracy (Davis) Robison; brother of Justin (Kristina) Davis and Nicole (John) Chmill;  grandson of Adelaide Davis, the late Thomas Davis and Pat Robison; uncle of Mason, Gunner and Leo; also survived by his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, 6-8 p.m.and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th. Street N.W. Washington, DC 20037. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now