ROBISON JOSHUA D.
Age 26, unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019, formerly of Bon Air. Loving son of David and Tracy (Davis) Robison; brother of Justin (Kristina) Davis and Nicole (John) Chmill; grandson of Adelaide Davis, the late Thomas Davis and Pat Robison; uncle of Mason, Gunner and Leo; also survived by his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, 6-8 p.m.and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th. Street N.W. Washington, DC 20037. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019