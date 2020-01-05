|
|
SUTHERLAND JOSHUA L.
Unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020, Joshua L. "Josh" Sutherland, age 40, of Jefferson Hills. Beloved husband of Sarah (Wheeler) Sutherland; son of Robert and Carol (Drews) Sutherland; loving father of Olivia Gabrielle, Eden Faith, and Canaan Joseph Sutherland; brother of Vickie Hopkins, and Philip (Jolane) and Jack (Roxann) Sutherland; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josh was a devoted husband and father. He was a hard worker who will be sorely missed by all who knew him, especially for his sense of humor. Friends received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. If desired, the family requests donations in Josh's name to the – Pittsburgh, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020