LAMMERT JOSHUA M.
January 16, 1981 - July 30, 2019. Josh will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He was quick to offer a kind word of encouragement or lend an ear to listen when any friend or family member was in need. He was a true friend and close brother to Jeffery D. Lammert, Jr. (Minako) and was beloved by his parents, Teri S. and Jeffery D. Lammert. Josh never encountered a ski slope too steep or treacherous to descend, a hockey game too challenging or a beach too sandy or relaxing. He also loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family. Josh was surrounded and supported by an extended network of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be deeply missed by the Lammert, Smith, Ozawa, Carlin, and Artz families and many others. Josh graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 2004 with a B.S. in business logistics. He began his career in purchasing with ThermoFischer Scientific and advanced to senior procurement analyst at EQT Corp., where he worked for the past 12 years. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, PA 15228 on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to contribute to the memory of Josh, the family requests donations be made to the St. Clair Hospital Foundation or your local blood bank.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019