JOSHUA RABB

JOSHUA RABB Obituary
RABB JOSHUA

On Monday, May 20, 2019, Joshua, age 32 of Verona, passed away. Beloved son of Thomas A. (Mary Gannon) Rabb and the late Roberta Kelley; loving brother of Jacob (Laura Petty) Rabb; beloved uncle of Bryson and Colin Rabb; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joshua had many talents, including asphalt, carpentry, and car mechanics. He could fix just about anything. Joshua's biggest attribute was his golden giving heart. He was kind and helpful to all who knew him. He loved music, shooting pool, his cat "Socks", and most of all helping anyone he could. Joshua is at peace from life's struggles Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy. East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
