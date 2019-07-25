|
|
MITCHELL JOVON R. HIGGINS
Age 43, quietly at her residence on July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Nathaniel Mitchell; daughter of Jack Higgins, Sr. and Deborah Parker; mother of Lauren, Kamaria Mitchell; sister of Jack Higgins, Jr., Deborah, Victoria Parker; and a host of relatives and beloved friends throughout the fashion industry. Friends may call Friday, July 26, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10 a.m. at 2225 Macedonia Baptist Church, Bedford Ave. 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019