Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2225 Bedford Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOVON MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOVON R. HIGGINS MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOVON R. HIGGINS MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL JOVON R. HIGGINS

Age 43, quietly at her residence on July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Nathaniel Mitchell; daughter of Jack Higgins, Sr. and Deborah Parker; mother of Lauren, Kamaria Mitchell; sister of Jack Higgins, Jr., Deborah, Victoria Parker; and a host of relatives and beloved friends throughout the fashion industry. Friends may call Friday, July 26, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10 a.m. at 2225 Macedonia Baptist Church, Bedford Ave. 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now