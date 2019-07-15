MARTZ JOY E. (EISAMAN)

Age 82, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of Russell Martz; loving mother of Beth Soergel (Randy), Diane Martz, and Amy Peluso (Jeff); proud grandmother of Pete Soergel (Sara), Amy Foster (Doug), Cameron Soergel, Nina Donnelly (Matt), John Peluso, Jenna Peluso and Adam Peluso; treasured great-grandmother of Andrew, Harrison and Finn; sister of Paul Eisaman (Patty); also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. John Neumann Church, 2230 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Joy was an active member of St. John Neumann. In particular the RENEW group, which was very important in her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.