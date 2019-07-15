Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for JOY MARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOY E. (EISAMAN) MARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOY E. (EISAMAN) MARTZ Obituary
MARTZ JOY E. (EISAMAN)

Age 82, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of Russell Martz; loving mother of Beth Soergel (Randy), Diane Martz, and Amy Peluso (Jeff); proud grandmother of Pete Soergel (Sara), Amy Foster (Doug), Cameron Soergel, Nina Donnelly (Matt), John Peluso, Jenna Peluso and Adam Peluso; treasured great-grandmother of Andrew, Harrison and Finn; sister of Paul Eisaman (Patty); also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. John Neumann Church, 2230 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Joy was an active member of St. John Neumann. In particular the RENEW group, which was very important in her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now