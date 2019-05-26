FRIESS JOY L. (LAU)

Age 70, of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with her family at her side. Joy was born January 10, 1949 in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Edmund C. and Marie (Leitch) Lau. Joy was a loving wife, mother, and "Ammie". She cherished her family more than anything in the world and loved creating memories of the time she had with them. Joy lived life to the fullest and never let her health get in the way of being with the ones she loved so dearly. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, George Friess; daughter, Michele Lang and her husband, Shawn; sons, Jason Friess and his wife, Jill, Kevin Friess and his wife, Kerri; six grandchildren, Kiera, Kelsie, Madison, Haley, Hunter and Jack. Joy's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Roman Catholic Mass and Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 31, at St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Joy's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.