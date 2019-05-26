Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOY FRIESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOY L. (LAU) FRIESS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOY L. (LAU) FRIESS Obituary
FRIESS JOY L. (LAU)

Age 70, of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with her family at her side. Joy was born January 10, 1949 in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Edmund C. and Marie (Leitch) Lau. Joy was a loving wife, mother, and "Ammie". She cherished her family more than anything in the world and loved creating memories of the time she had with them. Joy lived life to the fullest and never let her health get in the way of being with the ones she loved so dearly. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, George Friess; daughter, Michele Lang and her husband, Shawn; sons, Jason Friess and his wife, Jill, Kevin Friess and his wife, Kerri; six grandchildren, Kiera, Kelsie, Madison, Haley, Hunter and Jack. Joy's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Roman Catholic Mass and Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 31, at St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Joy's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now