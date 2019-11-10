Home

Joyce passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 80 after a bout with colon cancer. She is survived by her husband, Samuel; daughters, Cynthia Hollis and Karen Bryan; and her brother, John Mahoney, Jr; She and Sam have four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. One of the highlights of Joyce's life – for 18 years she looked forward to their two week Stays at a Bed & Breakfast on the Atlantic coastline in the town of Rockport, Mass. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY, Followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
