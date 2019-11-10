|
BRYAN JOYCE A. (MAHONEY)
Joyce passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 80 after a bout with colon cancer. She is survived by her husband, Samuel; daughters, Cynthia Hollis and Karen Bryan; and her brother, John Mahoney, Jr; She and Sam have four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. One of the highlights of Joyce's life – for 18 years she looked forward to their two week Stays at a Bed & Breakfast on the Atlantic coastline in the town of Rockport, Mass. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY, Followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
