PETROSSI JOYCE A. (SEWALD)
Age 66, of Oakmont, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard; sister of the late Marcia (Peter) Nightingale; daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Sewald; loving niece of Jane Siglow; also survived by many cousins. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Sunday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Monday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gerard Majella Church 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019