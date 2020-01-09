|
|
MILES JOYCE ANN
Age 68, quietly at her residence, surrounded by her family, on December 29, 2019. She was born in Braddock, PA to Garnell Alexander Brown, Sr and Mary Ann Brown. She joined and faithfully attended New Testament Ministries, located in Rankin, PA, from 1983 until her passing. She was a 1969 graduate of Swissvale High School, and shortly after attended CCAC, enrolled in the Pre-Nursing program. Her recent employment was with Laidlaw Transportation Services, and the company later became First Student, from 1998 to 2018 as a Driver/Dispatcher. She leaves to mourn her children, Cornell McGriff, Tiffany Miles, Kimberly (Justin) Moddy; one brother, four sisters, five grandchildren, and a host of relatives. There will be a public memorial celebrating her life Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Hill District 15219. Repast immediately following.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020