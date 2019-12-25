Home

JOYCE ANN MORROW HOLMES

JOYCE ANN MORROW HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES JOYCE ANN MORROW

Age 75, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind to cherish her memory - her children Lynette Holmes of Boston, MA and Eric L. Holmes of Pittsburgh, PA; one brother John West Morrow (Geraldine) of Atlanta, GA; three sisters Lillie Ruth Sutton of Atlanta, GA, Helen Howard (Willie) of Decatur, GA, Doris Fulks (Samuel) of Ashburn, GA; two sisters-in-law Ella Mae Richardson (Elijah) of Albany, GA and Betty Holmes of Pittsburgh, PA. She also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elijah Holmes and companion James Martin. Her visitation is Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Both will take place at St. James AME Church, 444 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to St. James AME Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019
