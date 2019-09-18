Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOYCE ANN WALL FERNACZ

Age 73, of Pittsburgh, passed away on September 16, 2019. Joyce is survived by her beloved Husband of 55 years, Jerald Fernacz; Mother of Jamie (Tony) Sauro, James Fernacz, and Julie (Kevin) Simurda. Grandmother of Anthony Sauro, Callie Sauro, Kendall Simurda, Cameron Simurda, Austin Fernacz, and Katrina Fernacz, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Father, William Wall and Mother, Ruth Wall. Joyce was a passionate woman who always put family and others first. She loved picnics, going out to eat, and spending her time with friends and family. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Friday, September 20th at 12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to for Parkinson's Disease:  https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fIQ


Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
