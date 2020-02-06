|
WATSON JOYCE ANN (MELVIN)
Age 88, of Orlando, FL, died on January 18, 2020. Joyce, daughter of John B. and Mildred Sunderland Melvin, was born in Jerseyville, IL, and moved to the Pittsburgh area as an infant. Graduated from Edgewood High School; Allegheny College (BS); and University of Pittsburgh, (MLS). Director of the Norwin Public Library in Irwin, PA, from which she retired in 1991. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Watson of Orlando, FL; sons, David P. Watson of Elk Grove, CA, and Andrew M. Watson of Houston, TX; daughter, Lizabeth Watson of East Glacier, MT; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eleanor Jean Wiegand of Frankfort, IL. Celebrate Joyce's life by donating to Best Friends Animal Society in her name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020