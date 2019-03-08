|
NOROSKI JOYCE ANNE
Age 76, formerly of Munhall, born on June 29, 1942, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; preceded in death by her parents, Robert, and Margaret Noroski; Joyce is survived by her loving children, Judy Zelena (Mark), Ronald Kostelnik, Christine Valeriano (Christopher) and Craig Kostelnik (Dana); also survived by 15 beautiful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Joyce also leaves behind two caring brothers, Robert (late Sandy), and David (Sue) Noroski, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation, Interment will be private. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019