OGILVIE JOYCE "OSCAR" ARLENE (HITCHENS)
Age 74, of Butler, PA, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Butler, PA. The Family will hold a private Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA. Joyce was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Herbert Charles Hitchens, Sr. and Dorothy Ruth (Dechert) Hitchens on March 16, 1945. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1962. She married Robert E. Ogilvie in Pittsburgh, PA on May 16, 1970 and their daughter, Tracy Arlene (Ogilvie) Maggio, was born on May 10, 1972. She later would divorce from her husband. She moved to Barefoot Bay, FL with her daughter and father in 1979, where she worked as a Patient Registration Clerk for 20 years at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. She returned to Pennsylvania in 1999. Her love of reading, television and movies was abundant. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband and is survived by her daughter, Tracy, 47, of Butler, PA; her sister, Willa (Hitchens) Gift; and brother-in-law, Marty Gift of Pittsburgh, PA; her brother, Herbert Hitchens and sister-in-law Marysue Hitchens of Saxonburg, PA; her four grandchildren, Bobby Maggio, 27, of Harrisburg, PA, Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor John Fetterman; Joseph Maggio, 25, of Butler, PA; Molly Maggio, 22, of Verona, PA, recent graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in Social Work; and Lucas Broome, 14, of Butler, PA, incoming freshman at Butler High School; two nieces, Jennifer Stolarz and Kelly McCall; six nephews, David Hitchens, Chris Hitchens, Michael Stolarz, Benny Stolarz, Matt Stolarz, and Brad McCall. She is also survived by her loving cat, Callie, 18. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Pittsburgh Zoo, One Wild Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Arrangements are being handled by THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North St., Butler, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.