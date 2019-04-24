BAKER JOYCE

Age 87, of Plum Borough/Pittsburgh, formerly of Akron, OH, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born June 3, 1931 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Cody N. and Lillian (LaMaster) Hollingsworth. Joyce worked as a chemist until her retirement from PPG in 1996. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and gifted seamstress. In her free time, Joyce made hundreds of chemo hats. She donated them to cancer patients, near and far. Loving mother of John R. "Jack" Baker, Hollis A. "Holly" Kirk, Douglas C. Baker and the late Kenneth R. Baker; beloved grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the family home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, Don't Stop Dreaming Fund, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146 or a . Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) (412-856-4747).

