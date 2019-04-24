Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE BAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOYCE BAKER Obituary
BAKER JOYCE

Age 87, of Plum Borough/Pittsburgh, formerly of Akron, OH, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born June 3, 1931 in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Cody N. and Lillian (LaMaster) Hollingsworth. Joyce worked as a chemist until her retirement from PPG in 1996. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and gifted seamstress. In her free time, Joyce made hundreds of chemo hats. She donated them to cancer patients, near and far. Loving mother of John R. "Jack" Baker, Hollis A. "Holly" Kirk, Douglas C. Baker and the late Kenneth R. Baker; beloved grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the family home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, Don't Stop Dreaming Fund, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146 or a . Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) (412-856-4747).


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now