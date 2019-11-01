|
BROWN JOYCE "CORKY"
Age 67, of Elliott, on October 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late James "Jum" Plunkett; beloved daughter of Lillian Scarantino; cherished mother of Michelle Ward (Rich), Michael (Cindy) and Jason Brown; dear sister of Maryann, Helen, Roberta and Rose; adoring grandmother of seven and 11 precious great grandchildren; treasured aunt and friend of many. Celebration of her LIFE Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 or ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019