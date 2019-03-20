MATZKO JOYCE C. (CARDEN)

Of Plum, formerly of Oakmont, age 78, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Forbes Regional surrounded by the care of her family. Joyce was born on January 17, 1941, in Pittsburgh. She was the beloved mother of Michael Matzko of TN, and Rhiannon Jauer of WI; loving sister of Frank Carden, Chuck Carden, and Paula Ezatoff. Joyce worked as a waitress at Kings in Penn Hills and Holiday Park, and as a bookkeeper for Edgewater Steel and Giant Eagle. She was stubborn, yet loving, and enjoyed trips to the casino. If you wish to honor Joyce, please donate to in her name. There will be no visitation for Joyce. Her arrangements have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. Online condolences may be made to:

