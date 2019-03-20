Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE MATZKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE C. (CARDEN) MATZKO


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOYCE C. (CARDEN) MATZKO Obituary
MATZKO JOYCE C. (CARDEN)

Of Plum, formerly of Oakmont, age 78, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Forbes Regional surrounded by the care of her family. Joyce was born on January 17, 1941, in Pittsburgh. She was the beloved mother of Michael Matzko of TN, and Rhiannon Jauer of WI; loving sister of Frank Carden, Chuck Carden, and Paula Ezatoff. Joyce worked as a waitress at Kings in Penn Hills and Holiday Park, and as a bookkeeper for Edgewater Steel and Giant Eagle. She was stubborn, yet loving, and enjoyed trips to the casino. If you wish to honor Joyce, please donate to in her name. There will be no visitation for Joyce. Her arrangements have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. Online condolences may be made to:


www.englishfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now