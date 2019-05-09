CORTES JOYCE (ADLIS)

Peacefully, on May 7, 2019, Joyce (Adlis) Cortes, age 74, of McCandless Twp. Beloved wife for 39 years of the late Candido Cortes; mother of Lisa Blough (Matthew) of McCandless Twp., Candice Mandera (James) of Medina, OH, Ricardo Cortes (Alison Nicoll) of Los Gatos, CA, and Victoria Cortes of Manassas, VA; sister of Gloria Harman; grandmother of Meredith, Clayton, and Griffin Blough, Madelyn, Avery, and William Mandera, Ewan and Kyle Cortes, and Liam Hickernell; preceded in death by parents, Michael and Myrtle (Arrowsmith) Adlis; and brother-in-law, Neal Harman. Joyce was an avid reader and will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and her passion for life. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, swimming, fishing with Candido, and spending family vacations at the beach. For 29 years, she worked as a nurse at Allegheny College. But it was her summers off from Allegheny that afforded her the opportunity to spend quality time with her nine grandchildren. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, Pgh., PA 15237, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237.