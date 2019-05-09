|
|
CORTES JOYCE (ADLIS)
Peacefully, on May 7, 2019, Joyce (Adlis) Cortes, age 74, of McCandless Twp. Beloved wife for 39 years of the late Candido Cortes; mother of Lisa Blough (Matthew) of McCandless Twp., Candice Mandera (James) of Medina, OH, Ricardo Cortes (Alison Nicoll) of Los Gatos, CA, and Victoria Cortes of Manassas, VA; sister of Gloria Harman; grandmother of Meredith, Clayton, and Griffin Blough, Madelyn, Avery, and William Mandera, Ewan and Kyle Cortes, and Liam Hickernell; preceded in death by parents, Michael and Myrtle (Arrowsmith) Adlis; and brother-in-law, Neal Harman. Joyce was an avid reader and will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and her passion for life. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, swimming, fishing with Candido, and spending family vacations at the beach. For 29 years, she worked as a nurse at Allegheny College. But it was her summers off from Allegheny that afforded her the opportunity to spend quality time with her nine grandchildren. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, Pgh., PA 15237, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019