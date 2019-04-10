|
|
BECZE JOYCE ELAINE (BERGERT)
Of West Mifflin, age 75, on April 8, 2019; daughter of Mary (Penchuk) and the late Ralph Bergert; mother of Nichole (Jack) Thomas of West Mifflin, Julie (Christopher) Crawford of New Kensington and Stephen (Lori) Becze of West Mifflin; sister of Kenneth Bergert of West Mifflin; beloved grammy of Daniel, William, Kenny, Isabella, Kirsten and Hannah. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at a later date. Joyce was a former dietary aide at Jefferson Hospital. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, sister and grammy.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019