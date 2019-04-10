Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BECZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE ELAINE (BERGERT) BECZE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOYCE ELAINE (BERGERT) BECZE Obituary
BECZE JOYCE ELAINE (BERGERT)

Of West Mifflin, age 75, on April 8, 2019; daughter of Mary (Penchuk) and the late Ralph Bergert; mother of Nichole (Jack) Thomas of West Mifflin, Julie (Christopher) Crawford of New Kensington and Stephen (Lori) Becze of West Mifflin; sister of Kenneth Bergert of West Mifflin; beloved grammy of Daniel, William, Kenny, Isabella, Kirsten and Hannah. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at a later date. Joyce was a former dietary aide at Jefferson Hospital. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, sister and grammy.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now