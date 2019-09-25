|
LORDEON JOYCE F.
Age 76, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 16 years, Robert E. Lordeon; parents, Matthew and Frances Boyle; children, Larry and Joann; and brother, Matthew; loving mother of Nan (Robert) Pellegrini, Susan (James) Jennings, Michael, Patricia Lordeon-Hough; sister of Daniel (Susan), Michelle and Patrick (Monica) Boyle. Joyce is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019