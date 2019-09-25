Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE LORDEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE F. LORDEON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE F. LORDEON Obituary
LORDEON JOYCE F.

Age 76, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 16 years, Robert E. Lordeon; parents, Matthew and Frances Boyle; children, Larry and Joann; and brother, Matthew; loving mother of Nan (Robert) Pellegrini, Susan (James) Jennings, Michael, Patricia Lordeon-Hough; sister of Daniel (Susan), Michelle and Patrick (Monica) Boyle. Joyce is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now