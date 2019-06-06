RUBINOSKI JOYCE F. (SMITH)

Age 80, of Elyria, OH formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at O'Neill Healthcare in North Ridgeville following a long illness. Beloved wife of 61 years of Albert R. Rubinoski, Sr.; loving mother of Albert R., Jr. (Jill) of Elyria, OH, Jeffrey J. (Leslie) of Worthington, OH, Cynthia Joy of Northfield, OH; grandmother of Samantha, Spencer, Austin, and Ryan; sister of Janice Rogers (Robert), Edward Smith (Lil) and Gary Smith (Sarah). Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth (McDine) Smith. Joyce treasured spending time with her family, and enjoyed swimming, trips to the beach, and gardening. Friends received SATURDAY 10 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 12 Noon at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Burial will be in Holy Souls Cemetery, Robinson Twp. The family suggests that memorial contributions in Joyce's memory be sent to a . Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.