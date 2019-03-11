|
|
PASCHL JOYCE H. (COLONNESE)
Age 78, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 of Carrick. Wife of the late James G. Paschl; beloved mother of Fawn Murphy, Joyce Bridge, James (Michelle) Paschl and Jennifer (Sean) Miller; loving grandmother of Vincent, Ryan, Ian, Taryn, Joshua, Max, Rilee, Mason, Gavin, Mitchell and Melanie; cherished great-grandmother to Cameron, Ava, Carter, Kylie, Vinny and Hailey; sister of Pat Gardner and the late Clem Colonnese. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m., at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Prayer Friday at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church. Send Condolences to:
readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019