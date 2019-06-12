BARKAC JOYCE (AUGUST) IGNAT

Age 77, of West Mifflin, on June 8, 2019. She was a daughter of the late John and Mary "Tov" (Tovlin) August. She was retired from the Register of Wills Dept. and the Purchasing Dept. for Kane Regional Centers for Allegheny County. A member of Christ the Light of the World Parish, Duquesne. She enjoyed shopping. She was the wife of the late Ralph Barkac and former wife of Richard "Iggy" Ignat, Sr.; mother of Richard (Nita) Ignat, Jr. of West Mifflin, Sherri (Joe) Hamar of West Mifflin; grandmother of Clayton (Christina) Ignat, Shaina Ignat, Chelsea (fiancé, Imir Sanders) Ignat, J.T. Hamar, Kaitlyn Hamar; she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Tyler Mikulla; great-grandmother of Cameron Ignat, Caleigh Ignat, Santana Sanders; sister of Audrey (James) Ferencz of Penn Hills and Joan (Gary) Schink of West Mifflin; stepmother of Holly Barkac-Costello and Stacy Barkac-Mainwaring. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish, Duquesne. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, 412-466-3300.