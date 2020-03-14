Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
JOYCE K. (KEBER) HANCOVSKY

JOYCE K. (KEBER) HANCOVSKY Obituary
HANCOVSKY JOYCE K. (KEBER)

Age 78, of McMurray, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John P. Hancovsky for 50 years. Loving mother of James (Ellen) Hancovsky and Paul (Lori) Hancovsky. Grandmother of Brianna, Rob, Joe, Connor, and Kevin. Sister of the late Helen Faye (surviving Gil) Palombo and Jackie (surviving Frank) Kolosky. Daughter of the late Joseph and Verna Keber. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a dental assistant for over 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing and collecting angel statues. She cherished her monthly breakfast gatherings with her long time Aliquippa friends and most recently socializing with her friends at Bethel Square Apartments. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or St. Benedict the Abbot Church Building Fund, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
