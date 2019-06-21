Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
JOYCE LYNN BRIGGS


Age 69, of Dravosburg, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 19, 2019. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years, Ralph L. Briggs, Jr.; cherished mother of Wayne (Cheri Timko) Gillo, Daniel W. (Pamela) Gillo; loving stepmother of Ralph W. (LuAnn) Briggs, Robert (Diane) Briggs, and Melissa Briggs; adored grandma of Kendra, Leann, Maura, Jessica, Joseph, Bethany, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Cori, Casi, Cristy, Cullen, Caelan, and Catrin; daughter of Alma Johnson; sister of Debbie (Kenneth) Ciesielka, Kenneth (Barbara) Johnson. Joyce will also be sadly missed by many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Moody Johnson and her brother, Wayne Johnson. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 2 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joyce's honor to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens at https://www.phipps.conservatory.org/ or to the at https://www.cancer.org/. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
