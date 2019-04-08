VanBLARICOM JOYCE M. (HENGSTEBECK)

Age 84, of Wexford, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. "Al" VanBlaricom; loving mother of Maureen A. (Christopher) Fajt, Thomas Ross (fianceé Annette Tuchman) VanBlaricom, Michael F. (Colleen) VanBlaricom and Patrick J. (Ginny) VanBlaricom; sister of Lorraine Dory and Sr. Bernadette "Bernice" Hengstebeck, G.H.M; preceded in death by brothers, Francis, Robert, Richard, Donald and Theodore; and her sisters, Alice Cieslak, Germaine Bradke and Sr. Rosalyn Hengstebeck, I.H.M.; grandmother of Nicholas (Shannon) Fajt, Emily (Matthew) Dougherty, Kristen and Noelle Fajt, and Leah, Kevin, Kyle, Connor, Justin, Lindsay and Colin VanBaricom; great-grandmother of John Colton Doughterty. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Sewickley). Mass of Christian Burial on will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church. Over the years Joyce was employed by Ingomar Pharmacy, LaRoche, and MSA. She enjoyed crafts, quilting, making doll clothes, playing Bunco and going to bible study, above all else she loved her family. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions in her name to , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.