MILLER JOYCE
Her journey started on February 3, 1925, born from Wagner family in Canonsburgh, PA. Graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1943. Married Alfred E. Miller and later had first child, Kenneth in 1946. Her daughter, Kris was born in 1952 and from there moved to Penn Hills where her second son, Mark was born in 1957.While in Penn Hills, she became a member of Laketon Heights Methodist Church and worked there as secretary for many years. She lived in Penn Hills until May of 2016, where her daughter took her in her home in Chesapeake, VA and provided loving care for her until her journeys end with her first son, Ken by her side on April 14th, 2016. Throughout her life, she was kind and loving to everyone involved. Years ago, she helped many people with agoraphobia with a newsletter she developed. We will forever embrace her in our hearts and minds with thoughts and memories of shared moments in her many years of life. She loves her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and her close friends. We loved her and were very lucky to have her as our Mom. Thank you Mom and may God bless your spirit eternally. Service to be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel in Penn Hills on September 14th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019