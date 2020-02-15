|
HERRON JOYCE R. (LANCIE)
Age 69, of the South Hills, passed peacefully with her family by her side on February 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late James T. Herron; beloved daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Cherberenchik) Lancie; cherished mother of Barbara Baranauskas (Dan), Jon Herron (Jennifer), James T. Herron (Susan) and Raymond Russell; adoring grandmother of Alicia, Daniel, J.T. and A.J. Joyce was truly LOVED and will be dearly missed by her family. Services private per her request. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020