|
|
SPECKHALS JOYCE R.
Age 77, of McCandless Twp., passed peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019. Wife of the late Kenneth H. Speckhals; mother of Linda Speckhals, Julie (Andy) Ware, and Kenneth Speckhals; grandmother of Hannah, Josiah, Jadon, and Annaliese; daughter of the late William and Pearl Crawford; sister of William (Pat) Crawford and Linda (Tom) Nardina. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Interment to follow in Mt. Royal Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, ROBINSON TWP. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019