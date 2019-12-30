Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
JOYCE (CLARK) SHEARISS

JOYCE (CLARK) SHEARISS Obituary
SHEARISS JOYCE (CLARK)

Age 69, of Coraopolis formerly of Wexford, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Scott (Carrie) Sheariss; dear grandmother of Braeden and Alexa. Joyce received her Masters from the University of Pittsburgh and was a former employee of Senator Arlen Spector for over eight years, then was self employed in her Hallmark store in Zelienople for eight years before moving to Phoenix, AZ and working in furniture sales until retiring and moving back to Pittsburgh. Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019 at which time the service will be held at 6 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME chapel, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Joyce was a caring and giving person. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.   


www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
