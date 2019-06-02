|
SIMMONS JOYCE (ANDERSON)
Of Fox Chapel, age 71, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Joyce was the beloved sister of Susan (the late William) Ruschhaupt and Anne Simmons. Joyce worked as a line chef at Fox Chapel Country Club. She was an avid skier. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 1-800-227-2345; https://www.cancer.org/. A memorial service will be held for Joyce on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, where she will be interred. Joyce's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019