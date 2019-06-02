Home

JOYCE (ANDERSON) SIMMONS


JOYCE (ANDERSON) SIMMONS Obituary
SIMMONS JOYCE (ANDERSON)

Of Fox Chapel, age 71, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Joyce was the beloved sister of Susan (the late William) Ruschhaupt and Anne Simmons. Joyce worked as a line chef at Fox Chapel Country Club. She was an avid skier. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 1-800-227-2345; https://www.cancer.org/. A memorial service will be held for Joyce on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, where she will be interred. Joyce's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
