|
|
STRONG JOYCELYN (SESSI)
Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Strong, Sr.; a son, Thomas W. Strong, Jr.; a sister, Gayle Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret Entinger Sessi; sisters, Harriet Mae Felicione, Audrey Elaine Sessi, Geraldine Mercedes Metz; and brothers, William Arthur Sessi and Donald Harry Sessi. Joycelyn was a graduate of Baldwin High School, class of 1952 and participated in planning their reunions. Arrangements are under the direction of the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019