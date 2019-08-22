Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCELYN STRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCELYN (SESSI) STRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCELYN (SESSI) STRONG Obituary
STRONG JOYCELYN (SESSI)

Age 84, of  Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Strong, Sr.; a son, Thomas W. Strong, Jr.; a sister, Gayle Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret Entinger Sessi; sisters, Harriet Mae Felicione, Audrey Elaine Sessi, Geraldine Mercedes Metz; and brothers, William Arthur Sessi and Donald Harry Sessi. Joycelyn was a graduate of Baldwin High School, class of 1952 and participated in planning their reunions. Arrangements are under the direction of the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now