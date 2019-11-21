|
MUÑOZ JUAN TOMÁS
Age 84, of Seminole, passed November 11, 2019. Born in Matanzas, Cuba to the late Estuvio Severo and Emilia, he pursued his doctor of medicine degree and settled in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to South Pasadena, FL and most recently Seminole, FL. Survived by his beloved wife, Audrey; son, Michael; daughter, Melissa DePalma (Robert); sister, Rosa Regueiro (Alfredo); nephews, Ricardo (Mirtha) and Rafael (Mauryn); great-nephew, Tommy; sister-in-law, Maureen Carr (the late Walter); step-children, Kimmie Huffman (the late Ben), Kelly H. Wilson (Scott); and step-grandchildren, Megan, Ethan and Nicole. Dr. Muñoz served in the United States Army before establishing his medical practice in Pittsburgh for the ensuing 30 years, with his medical career culminating at the Bay Pines VA in Bay Pines, FL. He will be remembered for his impeccable bedside manner, never underestimating the value of treating his patients like people, rather than cases. Juan had a great love of God and a profound sense of spirituality. He also had an unwavering pride and devotion to America, all the while never forgetting his Cuban roots. Dr. Muñoz touched all those he got to know with his eternal optimism, kind spirit and contagious laugh, recognizing the value of each person regardless of their station in life. Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays baseball, dancing, music, and playing the bongo drums were among that which he enjoyed. Juan had the gift of gab, making friends wherever he went, most recently at Lake Seminole Square. His sense of humor was infectious and joke telling prolific. He will be missed. Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Avenue N., Seminole, FL, with interment immediately following at Bay Pines Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines, FL. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at Lake Seminole Square, 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , Southeastern Guide Dogs or Little Sisters of the Poor of Pittsburgh.