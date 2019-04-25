|
DAWSON JUANITA F. (DIXON)
Age 89, of Pgh., passed away on April 18, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Retired from Mercy Hospital. Wife of the late Randolph R. Dawson; mother of Cleo Marshall (Joseph) and Randolph "Ardy" Dawson; grandma of Joei, Leslie, Bridget, Randy, and Sidney; also survived by sister, Zelda Pope; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. First visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Pgh, PA 15219. There will also be visitation prior to service on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 12 p.m. in the Warren United Methodist Church, 2606 Centre Avenue Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019