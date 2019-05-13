|
GASKINS JUANITA H.
Went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019. Wife of the late Floyd E. Gaskins, Sr.; beloved mother Floyd E. Gaskins, Jr. (Christine), Sidney E. Gaskins (Carla) and the late Rodney E. Gaskins; also survived by one sister, Margaret L. Brown; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Bethel A.M.E. Church, 2720 Webster Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
