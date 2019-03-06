GREENE JUDIE A.

Age 80, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Loving mother of Kimberly Petrisko; son-in-law, Robert Petrisko. Devoted grandmother to Angelica and Gabrielle Petrisko; sister of Jack (Glenda) Johnson of Wadsworth, Illinois. Originally of South Bend, Indiana, was a graduate of University of Indiana where she went on to receive her graduate degree at Purdue University. She moved to Pittsburgh with her family and worked for Contraves-Goerz until she retired. Judie had many outside interests, she served on the board of the Amen Corner and Spirit of Christmas along with other organizations. She loved spending time with her family, dogs and especially her granddaughters. She will be forever missed. Love you Cuddy! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the . Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).

www.thomasmsmithfh.com