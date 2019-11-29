Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH CHAMBERLAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. (SABO) CHAMBERLAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH A. (SABO) CHAMBERLAIN Obituary
CHAMBERLAIN JUDITH A. (SABO)

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Barnabas-Beaver Meadows, age 65, of Beaver, formerly of Ross Township. Beloved wife of Albert Chamberlain; mother of William "Bill" Chamberlain; grandmother of William B. "Willie", Joseph B. "Joey" and Anna Joyce Chamberlain. Judith retired from Northgate School District in 2013, where she was a secretary at Bellevue Elementary and Northgate High School. Friends received Sunday from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now