CHAMBERLAIN JUDITH A. (SABO)
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Barnabas-Beaver Meadows, age 65, of Beaver, formerly of Ross Township. Beloved wife of Albert Chamberlain; mother of William "Bill" Chamberlain; grandmother of William B. "Willie", Joseph B. "Joey" and Anna Joyce Chamberlain. Judith retired from Northgate School District in 2013, where she was a secretary at Bellevue Elementary and Northgate High School. Friends received Sunday from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019