GRIFFIN JUDITH A. (ALBERT)
Age 80, of Las Vegas, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on Sept. 17, 2019. Beloved mother of John E. Raymond; grandmother of late Tara Lee Raymond; sister of Natalie Egan and the late Edward Albert; aunt of Leah Egan and Ed (Nicole) Albert; great-aunt of Kiayuan Baskerville, Eddie and Michael Albert. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Entombment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019