Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
JUDITH A. (ALBERT) GRIFFIN

JUDITH A. (ALBERT) GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN JUDITH A. (ALBERT)

Age 80, of Las Vegas, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on Sept. 17, 2019. Beloved mother of John E. Raymond; grandmother of late Tara Lee Raymond; sister of Natalie Egan and the late Edward Albert; aunt of Leah Egan and Ed (Nicole) Albert; great-aunt of Kiayuan Baskerville, Eddie and Michael Albert. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Entombment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
