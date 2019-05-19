HERBE JUDITH A. (BRADDOCK)

Age 72, of Cranberry Township passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Judy enjoyed a 28 year career with the Seneca Valley School District, first at Haine Elementary School and then at Seneca Valley High School. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, including the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Born on December 10, 1946, Judy was the daughter of the late Alma Ruth and William R. Braddock. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Herbe for over 50 years; loving mother of Jason Herbe and Kevin (Germaine) Herbe; proud grandmother of Ayden Herbe and Deklen Herbe; dear sister of Virginia (Brian) Kinsella and Michelle Weaver; dear sister of deceased Constance (Rick) Broge, William R. Braddock, Jr., and Deborah Patterson. She is also survived by her uncle, Paul (Ida Mae) Braddock; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Judy was laid out at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY TWP., PA, and buried at Mt. Royal Memorial Park of Glenshaw, PA.