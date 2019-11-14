Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUDITH A. (MILLAN) PRIBANIC

JUDITH A. (MILLAN) PRIBANIC Obituary
PRIBANIC JUDITH A. (MILLAN)

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, age 78, formerly of Ross Township. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas G. Millan, Jr. and Helen (Hauck) Millan; her husband, Frank S. Pribanic; and a brother, Thomas G. Millan, III; beloved mother of Barbara Pribanic Mickelson and Kevin (Angel) Pribanic; sister of Gerald Millan, Linda (Joe) Heaney and Dan (Linda) Millan; grandmother of Kali and Evan Mickelson, Van, Jackson, Claire, Elizabeth and Branch Pribanic. Judith and her husband, Frank were active in the North Hills Historic Auto Club. Family and Friends will be received Friday, November 15th from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue on Saturday, November 16th.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
